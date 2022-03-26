There's A Lot To Like About Findev's (CVE:FDI) Upcoming CA$0.0075 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Findev's shares on or after the 30th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of April.

The company's upcoming dividend is CA$0.0075 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CA$0.03 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Findev has a trailing yield of approximately 6.0% on its current stock price of CA$0.5. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Findev has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Findev paid out a comfortable 37% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Findev has grown its earnings rapidly, up 82% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Findev's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were five years ago.

The Bottom Line

Is Findev worth buying for its dividend? Companies like Findev that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, Findev appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Findev has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Findev you should know about.

