There's A Lot To Like About Focus Lumber Berhad's (KLSE:FLBHD) Upcoming RM0.02 Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Focus Lumber Berhad (KLSE:FLBHD) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Focus Lumber Berhad's shares on or after the 7th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 22nd of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.02 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.03 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Focus Lumber Berhad has a trailing yield of 8.8% on the current share price of MYR0.565. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Focus Lumber Berhad is paying out an acceptable 59% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 18% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Focus Lumber Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Focus Lumber Berhad's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years. Focus Lumber Berhad has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Focus Lumber Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.2% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Focus Lumber Berhad is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Focus Lumber Berhad? Focus Lumber Berhad's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

So while Focus Lumber Berhad looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Focus Lumber Berhad and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

