There's A Lot To Like About HighPeak Energy's (NASDAQ:HPK) Upcoming US$0.025 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase HighPeak Energy's shares before the 14th of October in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 25th of October.

The upcoming dividend for HighPeak Energy will put a total of US$0.025 per share in shareholders' pockets. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

View our latest analysis for HighPeak Energy

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. HighPeak Energy is paying out just 2.9% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Click here to see how much of its profit HighPeak Energy paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend.

We'd also point out that HighPeak Energy issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Story continues

This is HighPeak Energy's first year of paying a dividend, which is exciting for shareholders - but it does mean there's no dividend history to examine.

To Sum It Up

Has HighPeak Energy got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have been flat in recent years, although HighPeak Energy reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. HighPeak Energy ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

In light of that, while HighPeak Energy has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, HighPeak Energy has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.