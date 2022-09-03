There's A Lot To Like About Jack Henry & Associates' (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upcoming US$0.49 Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Jack Henry & Associates' shares on or after the 8th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.49 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.96 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Jack Henry & Associates stock has a trailing yield of around 1.0% on the current share price of $191.19. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Jack Henry & Associates's payout ratio is modest, at just 38% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 44% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that Jack Henry & Associates's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Jack Henry & Associates's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Jack Henry & Associates has lifted its dividend by approximately 17% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Is Jack Henry & Associates an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Jack Henry & Associates has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about Jack Henry & Associates, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

