There's A Lot To Like About LCNB Corp.'s (NASDAQ:LCNB) Upcoming 1.0% Dividend

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 30th of August in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of September.

LCNB's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.68 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, LCNB has a trailing yield of approximately 4.2% on its current stock price of $16.21. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether LCNB has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see LCNB paying out a modest 48% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see LCNB earnings per share are up 4.8% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, LCNB has lifted its dividend by approximately 0.6% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is LCNB an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. In summary, LCNB appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

