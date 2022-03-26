There's A Lot To Like About Lennox International's (NYSE:LII) Upcoming US$0.92 Dividend

It looks like Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Lennox International's shares before the 30th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.92 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$3.68 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Lennox International has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current share price of $260.23. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Lennox International has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Lennox International paid out a comfortable 28% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 31% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Lennox International's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Lennox International has delivered 18% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Is Lennox International an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Lennox International has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. There's a lot to like about Lennox International, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Lennox International for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Lennox International and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

