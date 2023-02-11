There's A Lot To Like About MGIC Investment's (NYSE:MTG) Upcoming US$0.10 Dividend

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase MGIC Investment's shares on or after the 16th of February, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 2nd of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.10 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.40 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that MGIC Investment has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current share price of $13.92. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. MGIC Investment is paying out just 13% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see MGIC Investment has grown its earnings rapidly, up 25% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. MGIC Investment has delivered an average of 19% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past three years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Has MGIC Investment got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. MGIC Investment ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks MGIC Investment is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with MGIC Investment (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

