There's A Lot To Like About MidWestOne Financial Group's (NASDAQ:MOFG) Upcoming US$0.24 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase MidWestOne Financial Group's shares before the 28th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.24 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.97 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that MidWestOne Financial Group has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current share price of $30.68. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether MidWestOne Financial Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. MidWestOne Financial Group is paying out just 24% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see MidWestOne Financial Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 20% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend at approximately 11% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid MidWestOne Financial Group? Companies like MidWestOne Financial Group that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating MidWestOne Financial Group more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in MidWestOne Financial Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for MidWestOne Financial Group and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

