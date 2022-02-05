There's A Lot To Like About Moog's (NYSE:MOG.A) Upcoming US$0.26 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Accordingly, Moog investors that purchase the stock on or after the 10th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.26 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.04 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Moog has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current share price of $75.62. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Moog has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 19% of its income after tax. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. The good news is it paid out just 15% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Moog earnings per share are up 8.2% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing at a decent rate, and the company is retaining more than three-quarters of its earnings in the business. This is an attractive combination, because when profits are reinvested effectively, growth can compound, with corresponding benefits for earnings and dividends in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past four years, Moog has increased its dividend at approximately 1.0% a year on average.

Should investors buy Moog for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Moog is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. We would prefer to see earnings growing faster, but the best dividend stocks over the long term typically combine significant earnings per share growth with a low payout ratio, and Moog is halfway there. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Moog is facing. For example - Moog has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

