There's A Lot To Like About MSCI's (NYSE:MSCI) Upcoming US$1.04 Dividend

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase MSCI's shares on or after the 17th of February, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 28th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$1.04 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$4.16 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, MSCI has a trailing yield of 0.8% on the current stock price of $534.26. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether MSCI has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. MSCI paid out a comfortable 41% of its profit last year.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see MSCI's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 27% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last seven years, MSCI has lifted its dividend by approximately 28% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Is MSCI an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like MSCI that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, MSCI looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for MSCI that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

