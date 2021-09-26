There's A Lot To Like About Mullen Group's (TSE:MTL) Upcoming CA$0.04 Dividend

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next day or so. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Mullen Group's shares on or after the 28th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.04 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$0.48 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Mullen Group has a trailing yield of 3.7% on the current share price of CA$13.08. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Mullen Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

View our latest analysis for Mullen Group

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Mullen Group is paying out an acceptable 57% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 28% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Mullen Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Mullen Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 39% per annum for the past five years. Management appears to be striking a nice balance between reinvesting for growth and paying dividends to shareholders. With a reasonable payout ratio, profits being reinvested, and some earnings growth, Mullen Group could have strong prospects for future increases to the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. It looks like the Mullen Group dividends are largely the same as they were 10 years ago.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Mullen Group? Mullen Group's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. There's a lot to like about Mullen Group, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Mullen Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Mullen Group and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

