There's A Lot To Like About Ohio Valley Banc's (NASDAQ:OVBC) Upcoming US$0.21 Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Ohio Valley Banc's shares before the 27th of January in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 10th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.21 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.84 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Ohio Valley Banc has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of $30.02. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Ohio Valley Banc can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Ohio Valley Banc paying out a modest 28% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Ohio Valley Banc earnings per share are up 7.3% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Ohio Valley Banc's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Ohio Valley Banc? Ohio Valley Banc has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Ohio Valley Banc more closely.

