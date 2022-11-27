There's A Lot To Like About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina's (NASDAQ:PEBK) Upcoming US$0.18 Dividend

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina's shares before the 1st of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.18 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.72 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current share price of $28.99. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina paying out a modest 26% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina's earnings per share have risen 12% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has lifted its dividend by approximately 26% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina you should be aware of.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

