There's A Lot To Like About Phillips 66's (NYSE:PSX) Upcoming US$1.05 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Phillips 66's shares before the 17th of February in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$1.05 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$3.88 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Phillips 66 has a trailing yield of 3.6% on the current share price of $108.26. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Phillips 66 is paying out just 16% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 21% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Phillips 66's earnings per share have risen 19% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Phillips 66 has delivered 17% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Is Phillips 66 an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Phillips 66 has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Phillips 66 is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Phillips 66 (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

