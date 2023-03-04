There's A Lot To Like About Reliance Steel & Aluminum's (NYSE:RS) Upcoming US$1.00 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Reliance Steel & Aluminum's shares before the 9th of March in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 24th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.00 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$4.00 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a trailing yield of approximately 1.5% on its current stock price of $263.48. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Reliance Steel & Aluminum is paying out just 12% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 12% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Reliance Steel & Aluminum's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 30% per annum for the past five years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has increased its dividend at approximately 21% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Reliance Steel & Aluminum? We love that Reliance Steel & Aluminum is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Reliance Steel & Aluminum (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

