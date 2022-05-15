There's A Lot To Like About Spectris' (LON:SXS) Upcoming UK£0.49 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Spectris plc (LON:SXS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Spectris' shares on or after the 19th of May, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 30th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is UK£0.49 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.72 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Spectris has a trailing yield of approximately 2.4% on its current stock price of £30.34. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Spectris is paying out just 24% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year it paid out 64% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Spectris has grown its earnings rapidly, up 105% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Spectris has delivered an average of 9.5% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Spectris worth buying for its dividend? From a dividend perspective, we're encouraged to see that earnings per share have been growing, the company is paying out less than half of its earnings, and a bit over half its free cash flow. Spectris looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Spectris has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Spectris that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

