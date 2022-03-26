There's A Lot To Like About Steel Dynamics' (NASDAQ:STLD) Upcoming US$0.34 Dividend

It looks like Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Steel Dynamics investors that purchase the stock on or after the 30th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.34 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.04 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Steel Dynamics stock has a trailing yield of around 1.5% on the current share price of $89.49. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Steel Dynamics paid out just 6.6% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Luckily it paid out just 18% of its free cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Steel Dynamics has grown its earnings rapidly, up 61% a year for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Steel Dynamics looks like a promising growth company.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Steel Dynamics has delivered an average of 13% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Is Steel Dynamics an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Steel Dynamics has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while Steel Dynamics has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Steel Dynamics (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

