There's A Lot To Like About Sterling Tools Limited's (NSE:STERTOOLS) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend

It looks like Sterling Tools Limited (NSE:STERTOOLS) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 8th of August in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of August.

Sterling Tools's next dividend payment will be ₹2.00 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed ₹2.00 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Sterling Tools has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current stock price of ₹162.2. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Sterling Tools can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Sterling Tools has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 18% of its income after tax.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Sterling Tools's earnings per share have risen 19% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Sterling Tools also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Sterling Tools has increased its dividend at approximately 26% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Sterling Tools for the upcoming dividend? It's great that Sterling Tools is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

