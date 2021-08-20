There's A Lot To Like About Super Retail Group's (ASX:SUL) Upcoming AU$0.55 Dividend

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 2 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Super Retail Group's shares before the 23rd of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.55 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.66 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Super Retail Group has a trailing yield of approximately 8.6% on its current stock price of A$12.77. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Super Retail Group

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Super Retail Group paying out a modest 49% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 6.0% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Super Retail Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Super Retail Group's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

We'd also point out that Super Retail Group issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Super Retail Group has increased its dividend at approximately 18% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Has Super Retail Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Super Retail Group has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Super Retail Group for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Be aware that Super Retail Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

