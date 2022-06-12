There's A Lot To Like About Synovus Financial's (NYSE:SNV) Upcoming US$0.34 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next two days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Synovus Financial's shares on or after the 15th of June, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 1st of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.34 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.36 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Synovus Financial has a trailing yield of 3.6% on the current stock price of $37.87. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Synovus Financial's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Synovus Financial's payout ratio is modest, at just 27% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Synovus Financial's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 21% per annum for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Synovus Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 17% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Is Synovus Financial worth buying for its dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Synovus Financial more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Synovus Financial for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Synovus Financial and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

