There's A Lot To Like About S&T Bancorp's (NASDAQ:STBA) Upcoming US$0.30 Dividend

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It looks like S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase S&T Bancorp's shares before the 3rd of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.30 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.20 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, S&T Bancorp has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current stock price of $30.94. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether S&T Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether S&T Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately S&T Bancorp's payout ratio is modest, at just 43% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see S&T Bancorp earnings per share are up 6.0% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. S&T Bancorp has delivered 7.2% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Has S&T Bancorp got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating S&T Bancorp more closely.

So while S&T Bancorp looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - S&T Bancorp has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

