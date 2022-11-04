There's A Lot To Like About Truist Financial's (NYSE:TFC) Upcoming US$0.52 Dividend

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Truist Financial investors that purchase the stock on or after the 9th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.52 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.08 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Truist Financial has a trailing yield of approximately 4.9% on its current stock price of $42.66. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Truist Financial can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Truist Financial's payout ratio is modest, at just 45% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see Truist Financial earnings per share are up 9.4% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Truist Financial has delivered 13% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has Truist Financial got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Truist Financial has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Truist Financial more closely.

