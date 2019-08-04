There's A Lot To Like About Unilever N.V.'s (AMS:UNA) Upcoming 0.8% Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Unilever N.V. (AMS:UNA) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 8th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of September.

Unilever's next dividend payment will be €0.41 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €1.64 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Unilever has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current share price of €51.91. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Unilever can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Unilever paying out a modest 45% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 85% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Unilever's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years. The company paid out most of its earnings as dividends over the last year, even though business is booming and earnings per share are growing rapidly. We're surprised that management has not elected to reinvest more in the business to accelerate growth further.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Unilever has delivered 8.0% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Unilever got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Unilever paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. Unilever looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

