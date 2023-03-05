There's A Lot To Like About United U-LI Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:ULICORP) Upcoming RM0.015 Dividend

Readers hoping to buy United U-LI Corporation Berhad (KLSE:ULICORP) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, United U-LI Corporation Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 9th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.015 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of RM0.06 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, United U-LI Corporation Berhad has a trailing yield of 5.3% on the current stock price of MYR1.14. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether United U-LI Corporation Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately United U-LI Corporation Berhad's payout ratio is modest, at just 28% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 23% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that United U-LI Corporation Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see United U-LI Corporation Berhad's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. United U-LI Corporation Berhad has seen its dividend decline 1.1% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is United U-LI Corporation Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? United U-LI Corporation Berhad has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. United U-LI Corporation Berhad looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while United U-LI Corporation Berhad looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for United U-LI Corporation Berhad that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

