There's A Lot To Like About Westlake's (NYSE:WLK) Upcoming US$0.36 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Westlake's shares before the 23rd of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.36 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.43 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Westlake has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current share price of $104.25. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Westlake has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 6.0% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Westlake generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 7.1% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Westlake's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Westlake has grown its earnings rapidly, up 47% a year for the past five years. With earnings per share growing rapidly and the company sensibly reinvesting almost all of its profits within the business, Westlake looks like a promising growth company.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Westlake has delivered 25% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Westlake for the upcoming dividend? We love that Westlake is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Westlake, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Westlake looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Be aware that Westlake is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

