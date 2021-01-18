Today's the last day to shop the massive 72-hour Wayfair sale—here's what to buy now
When it comes to finding chic furniture on a budget, Wayfair is one of the best places to shop online. From now through Monday, January 18, you'll have even more of a reason to check out the retailer, because there's a huge 72-hour Clearance Sale happening, and let's just say it's worth getting excited over—really excited.
From sumptuous sofas to affordable fire pits, the best cozy home goods on sale here can be a great way to make your living area all the more inviting. This event is massive, not to worry—we've already combed through it to find all of the most impressive discounts.
Below, find the most sensational pick-ups of this big savings opportunity.
The best Wayfair clearance deals to shop
Bedroom
Get the Wayfair Sleep Steel Platform Bed from $94.99 (Save $14 to $28)
Get the Abdiel 3-Piece Upholstered Bedroom Set from $189.99 (Save $12 to $20)
Get the Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Letha Platform Bed from $219.99 (Save $49 to $121)
Get the Kelly Clarkson Landis Twin Daybed for $229.99 (Save $95)
Dining room
Get the Latitude Run Winnols Swivel Adjustable Height Bar Stool for $74.99 (Save $58.03)
Get the August Grove Foristell Breakfast Nook 3-Piece Dining Set for $365.99 (Save $34.05)
Get the Everly Quinn Gillenwater 5-Piece Dining Set for $419.99 (Save $180)
Get the Darby Home Co Nadine 7-Piece Dining Set for $589.99 (Save $635)
Get the Kelly Clarkson Claire Wide Acacia Wood Sideboard for $729.99 (Save $469.99)
Living room
Get the Big Joe Milano Standard Bean Bag Chair from $46.97 (Save $19.89 to $41.91)
Get the Bungalow Rose Mika Abstract Pouf Ottoman from $62.99 (Save $17.01 to $26.01)
Get the Mellow Hana Loveseat with Armrest Pockets for $296.99 (Save $279.31)
Get the Three Posts Fordbridge Leather Ottoman for $299.99 (Save $1,172.51)
Get the Red Barrel Studio Betty-Lou Faux Leather Sofa for $459.99 (Save $50)
Get the Everyly Quinn Kenya Velvet Square Arm Sofa for $629.99 (Save $70)
Office
Get the Kelly Clarkson Home Rochelle Task Chair from $85.99 (Save $70 to $84)
Get the Inbox Zero Z-Line Gaming Desk from $107.99 (Save $92)
Get the Latitude Run Destynee L-Shape Desk for $118.99 (Save $99)
Get the 17 Stories Partlow Desk from $134.99 (Save $213.01 to $215.01)
Get the Ivy Bronx Mckibben Geometric Bookcase for $154.99 (Save $84.01)
Outdoor
Get the Landmann Northwoods Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit for $82.99 (Save $117)
Get the BestHomeChoice 3-Piece Wicker Bistro Set with Cushions from $128.99 (Save $38)
Get the Mistana Zev Blue Fish Garden Bench for $131.99 (Save $68.01)
Stands and tables
Get the Mercury Row Acevedo Tray Table from $46.99 (Save $21 to $43)
Get the Ilsa End Table with Storage for $80.99 (Save $51.01)
Get the Foundstone Dorian Frame Coffee Table from $96.99 (Save $162.01)
Get the Aloysius Pedestal End Table for $117.99 (Save $67.01)
Get the Foundstone Diego TV Stand from $186.99 (Save $134 to $182.01)
Shop the 72-Hour Clearance Sale at Wayfair
