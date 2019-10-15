There's a national shortage of Braille teachers and the situation is dire originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

"When my son was born, he was the first blind person I’d ever met," Emily Coleman told "Good Morning America."

Coleman, 40, now works as a superintendent for the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, in Austin, and is an advocate for Braille education. But before her son, now 14, was born in 2005, she didn't realize the extent of the nation's need for Braille educators and services for blind children.

Emily Coleman with her husband James and son Edward at the TSBVI White Cane Day in 2018.

There is a national shortage of educators who know and can teach braille, and it’s leaving children who need their services in a dire predicament.

The importance of Braille as a code to access literacy

Braille is an essential skill for those without the ability to read and write print due to visual impairment or loss and provides a way for them to access literacy. However, less than 10% of legally blind people in the U.S. read Braille, according to a 2009 report from the National Federation of the Blind.

There is shortage of braille educators in the United States.

The lack of Braille education dramatically affects a person with impaired vision's ability to find work. Over 70% of working-age adults with significant vision loss are not employed full time, according to Cornell University’s disability statistics.

About 90% of blind or severely visually impaired people who are employed use Braille, according to the 2012 Report of the National Library Service for the Blind and Physically Handicapped.

Currently, 84% of blind children attend public school and Braille instruction can be offered as little as an hour per week, reports the The National Braille Press

While technology is inching in the right direction by including services like speech-to-text, standard on some devices, there is still a long way to go to make all the features of the modern world accessible to those with vision impairment or loss.

And misconceptions remain about the importance of Braille.

"Sometimes it’s a misunderstanding on the part of sighted people who think why can’t some people just listen to information? We have audiobooks, we have recorded information. But until we stop teaching print reading and writing to children who are sighted, we have no justification for stopping Braille reading and writing instruction for students who are blind or visually impaired," Cay Holbrook, a professor at the University of British Columbia who has been preparing teachers to instruct Braille for over 20 years, told "GMA."

“It’s not just about creating people who can go to a book and find information -- it’s about creating people who love to read, who love to read and write, who gather information as a part of their lives,” she continued. “And certainly employment is dependent on a level of reading and writing and access to information that’s only available if the child has been taught.”

There is shortage of braille educators in the United States.

To be clear, Braille is not a language, it’s described as a code to access literacy. By knowing Braille, many students can go on to achieve great things, according to Kateri Gullifor, who has been teaching Braille for a decade and recently won the 2019 Braille Teacher of The Year award from the Braille Institute.