There's no Christmas tree shortage in RI. 8 great spots to find your fresh-cut favorite.

There’s nothing like a freshly cut fir tree aglow in the house to signify the start of the Christmas season.

Whether your family opts for white lights or colored, chooses an annual decor theme or decks the boughs with handmade baubles that carry special memories, the tree is the focal point of most homes for the next month. And for those who enjoy a trek into the countryside, the woodsy aroma of pine and that “swoosh” when you cut the netting off and let it settle in its stand at home, this is prime tree-hunting time.

The 2023 season has been dampened a bit by climate change and wildfires that affected the supply of cut trees trucked in from elsewhere, but there are plenty of farms in Rhode Island with fields full of options.

A family scans the field for the perfect Christmas tree at Henry's Tree Farm in Scituate.

Henry’s Christmas Tree Farm, 352 Seven Mile Road, Scituate (richristmastrees.com or on Facebook). Operating since 1850, the farm is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the week before Christmas. Choose from the array of blue apruce, white pine, Fraser fir, concolor fir, balsam fir and Canaan fir samples. They’ll have some pre-cut, or you can choose and cut your own. Baling is available, as is a Christmas shop where you might find new ornaments to treasure.

Big John Leyden’s Tree Farm, 179 Plain Meeting House Road, West Greenwich (bigjohnleydens.net). More than 100,000 trees of 10 varieties – including balsam fir, Fraser fir, concolor fir, Douglas fir, Canaan fir, blue spruce and white pine – line the fields. The farm is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can tag and return to cut it, or cut and go that day.

Big John Leyden's Tree Farm, in West Greenwich, features 100,000 trees in 10 varieties.

The Farmer’s Daughter, 1650 Broad Rock Road, South Kingstown, (thefarmersdaughterri.com). This operation is strictly hunt and cut, no tagging. They’ll provide the tools or cut the tree for you. Options range from 2 to 15 feet in such varieties as Fraser fir, Canaan fir, concolor fir, blue spruce, white spruce and other unique species. Once your work is done, warm up by the firepit and enjoy apple cider doughnuts and warm cider or hot chocolate from Hard-Pressed Cider Company. They’re open Fridays and weekends from 9 a.m. to dusk, and Monday to Thursday from 1 p.m. to dusk.

Hunt for a tree, or buy one pre-cut, at The Farmer's Daughter in South Kingstown.

Pachet Brook Tree Farm, 4484 Main Road, Tiverton (pachetbrook.com). This family-operated farm has been in operation for more than 100 years and urges you to “Begin your Christmas memories here!” Set on 90 acres that have turned out the state champion tree five years in a row, as well as trees on display at the State House, the farm has specimens up to 25 feet tall. Choose balsam fir, Douglas fir, Fraser fir, white spruce, Meyer spruce, Norway spruce and white pine. After your tree is chosen, cut and baled, explore the gift shop and enjoy some refreshments.

Rossi’s Tree Farm, 1936 Phenix Ave., Cranston (rossitreefarm.com). One of the newer farms, established in 1981, this family operation offers such varieties as Fraser firs, concolor firs, white pine, Scotch pine and blue spruce. They have a crew to cut your choice down for you, plus some pre-cut trees and wreaths for sale. There’s also a Christmas shop. The farm is open weekends from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Riverside Christmas Tree Farm, Burdickville Road, Charlestown (riversidetreefarm.com). The owners will offer freshly cut white pine or Scotch pine trees ranging from 5 to 9 feet tall this year, but no pre-cut options due to the nationwide shortage. They can also help fill your decorating needs with wreaths, garland and gifts. They’ll cut it for you or you can bring your own handsaw (no power tools allowed). Warm cider is also available to ward off the seasonal chill.

Nagetuck Farms, 97 South Lake Road, Tiverton (nagetuckfarms.com). Claiming to be the farm “where family traditions grow,” this crew will cut the tree and bale it for you. You can choose from balsam fir, Fraser fir and concolor fir in all sizes. Tagged trees must be picked up by Dec. 16. Enjoy complimentary hot cider while you browse their shop for local handmade items to tuck under the tree.

Fraser Tree Farm, 185 Carr’s Trail, Coventry (frasertreefarm.com). Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, this cash-only operation sells all its trees at the same price ($70). You’ll find the broadest selection of varieties – Arizona fir, balsam fir, concolor fir, Fraser fir, grand fir, Turkish fir, Korean fir, Nikko fir, white spruce, blue spruce, Western white pine and Eastern white pine – and the team will do all the cutting and carrying, or you can do it on your own.

