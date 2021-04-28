There's no 'designated survivor' for Biden's first speech to Congress. Here's why.

Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
·2 min read
The only place you'll find a "designated survivor" on Wednesday — the night of President Joe Biden's first address to Congress — is on Netflix.

“There does not need to be a designated survivor because the Cabinet will be watching from their offices or home, but they will not be joining him for the speech,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Usually when a president addresses Congress, all the Cabinet members are in attendance except for one designee – the “designated survivor.” That person is a Cabinet official appointed to go to a secure location in case a catastrophic event kills the president and other Cabinet members. With attendance at the U.S. Capitol cut in half by the pandemic, the White House did not choose such a person for the address.

Exclusive: Biden to urge Congress to pass anti-gun violence legislation in Wednesday address

How to watch: President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday

Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate President Pro Tempore Patrick Leahy and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are expected to attend the speech, leaving Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as next in line of presidential succession in the event of a U.S. Capitol disaster.

First Lady Jill Biden held a virtual reception Wednesday afternoon with several guests who will view tonight's event remotely, according to a press release from The White House. The invitees were: Javier Quiroz Castro, a nurse and DACA recipient; Maria-Isabel Ballivian, executive director of Annandale Christian Community For Action Child Development Center; Tatiana Washington, gun violence prevention advocate and organizer; Theron Rutyna, IT director for the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa; and Stella Keating, the first transgender teenager to testify before the U.S. Senate.

In past State of the Union addresses, lower-ranking Cabinet officials have been selected to sit out the event, like former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt in 2020 and former Energy Secretary Rick Perry in 2019. This is the first time in decades a "designated survivor" has not been appointed.

A full list of invitees has not yet been released for the address.

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Designated survivor' isn't needed with Biden speech guests limited

