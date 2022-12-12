There's No Escaping Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's (KLSE:KLK) Muted Earnings

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's (KLSE:KLK) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10.4x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 14x and even P/E's above 24x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 4.0%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 247% in total over the last three years. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 12% per year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 12% per annum, which paints a poor picture.

In light of this, it's understandable that Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Bottom Line On Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is significant.

You might be able to find a better investment than Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

