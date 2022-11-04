There's No Escaping Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MATRIX) Muted Earnings

Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:MATRIX) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.2x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 14x and even P/E's above 25x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 16%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 10% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 5.7% per year as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 8.9% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad you should know about.

You might be able to find a better investment than Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

