There's No Escaping NexLiving Communities Inc.'s (CVE:NXLV) Muted Earnings

·3 min read

When close to half the companies in Canada have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 11x, you may consider NexLiving Communities Inc. (CVE:NXLV) as a highly attractive investment with its 4.7x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

NexLiving Communities could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For NexLiving Communities?

NexLiving Communities' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 7.0% decrease to the company's bottom line. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 100% as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 13% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that NexLiving Communities is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of NexLiving Communities' analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 5 warning signs for NexLiving Communities (3 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on NexLiving Communities, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

