There's No Escaping Spring Art Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:SPRING) Muted Earnings

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider Spring Art Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SPRING) as an attractive investment with its 10.1x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Spring Art Holdings Berhad as its earnings have been rising very briskly. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

Spring Art Holdings Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 258% last year. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 59% drop in EPS in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the market is expected to grow by 9.0% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term earnings decline into perspective.

With this information, we are not surprised that Spring Art Holdings Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, we think shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as recent earnings trends are already weighing down the shares.

The Bottom Line On Spring Art Holdings Berhad's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Spring Art Holdings Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its sliding earnings over the medium-term, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

