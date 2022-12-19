There's No Escaping UG Healthcare Corporation Limited's (Catalist:8K7) Muted Earnings

When close to half the companies in Singapore have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 11x, you may consider UG Healthcare Corporation Limited (Catalist:8K7) as a highly attractive investment with its 3.2x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

While the market has experienced earnings growth lately, UG Healthcare's earnings have gone into reverse gear, which is not great. It seems that many are expecting the dour earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is UG Healthcare's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like UG Healthcare's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 69%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 1,264% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 12% each year as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 1.9% each year, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that UG Healthcare is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of UG Healthcare's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 4 warning signs for UG Healthcare (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

