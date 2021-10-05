There's no fourth stimulus check from the feds, but your state may give you cash

Don't waste time wishing for another COVID-19 stimulus check from Washington. Though many Americans — including 2.9 million who have now signed an online petition — are pleading for more relief, President Joe Biden and the Democrats running Congress have moved on to other things.

But some governors, including California's Gavin Newsom (pictured), have pushed their states to hand out stimulus checks. In fact, California just paid out a new batch.

And, the massive stimulus bill the president signed in March included $350 billion in aid to states and local government that could be used for more direct payments.

Here are all the states that are currently providing relief money to help residents cover household expenses or pay down debt as the pandemic lingers.

California

California's second round of stimulus began in late August, as Gov. Newsom told the state's taxpayers in a video message to "look out for checks either in your mailbox or directly in your account."

The payments are going out in waves, and the third batch was scheduled for Tuesday. California residents are receiving $500 to $1,100; you get more if you have dependents and did not qualify for a first-round stimulus check early this year.

The nation's most populous state is using its own money to make the payments — not federal funds.

Quirks in the state's tax system, the rising stock market and other factors have left California with a huge budget surplus that it's tapping to send cash to residents earning $75,000 or less. The round-one checks went to people making $30,000 or less.

Florida

In recognition of the special difficulties teachers have had navigating their way through the pandemic, Florida has been doling out $1,000 checks to its educators.

The Sunshine State also is paying first responders — including law enforcement officers, paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and firefighters — up to $1,000 as a thank-you for the many sacrifices they've been making throughout the crisis.

New Mexico

New Mexico’s stimulus program devoted $5 million to helping low-income residents who weren’t eligible for federal stimulus checks. In August, more than 4,000 households across the state received up to $750 in emergency financial assistance.

The state's Human Services Department said the entire $5 million was not paid out, and that a second round of checks would be issued "within the next couple of months."

Tennessee

Earlier this year, Tennessee's state legislature passed a bill providing teachers with hazard pay for making it through the worst of the pandemic.

Lawmakers had originally proposed a 2% raise for educators, but it was ultimately replaced with a one-time payment of $1,000 for full-time teachers. Part-timers will receive $500. It's expected the checks will be mailed out by the end of this year.

Texas

While there’s no statewide program for COVID relief payments in Texas, some local school districts are providing their employees with stimulus checks in the form of retention bonuses.

In the Dallas suburb of Irving, the bonus is as much as $2,000. In nearby Denton, teachers will receive $500 and a 2% pay increase. Several Texas school districts have approved pay raises for educators instead of direct payments.

Sharon McCutcheon / Unsplash

