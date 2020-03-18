There's no good reason to avoid ibuprofen if you're infected with the coronavirus

U.S. experts say there's no reason for people with COVID-19 to avoid ibuprofen like this Advil, or similar drugs. (Mark Lennihan / Associated Press)

First, some facts: The over-the-counter pain reliever ibuprofen is not linked to a higher risk of COVID-19 infection. Nor has it been linked directly to complications in those infected with the novel coronavirus that has now reached 164 countries. When treating pain or a fever, you may choose ibuprofen (such as Advil or Motrin) or acetaminophen (Tylenol) without needing to worry that your decision has any bearing on the disease at the center of the pandemic.

And now, the reason for using this space to dispense those bland morsels of coronavirus nonnews: A message tweeted Saturday by France’s minister of Solidarity and Health warning that ibuprofen, an anti-inflammatory drug, “could be an aggravating factor” in COVID-19 infection. (So could the steroid medication cortisone, the tweet said.)

In cases of fever, the health minister added, “take paracetamol” — the generic name used in Europe for acetaminophen. And if you are already taking anti-inflammatory medication or have medical concerns, consult your doctor, he advised.

With a novel coronavirus sweeping across the world, consumers are hungry for tips on how to protect themselves and their loved ones from infection. They are keenly attuned to public health advice, whether it is solidly based on evidence, altogether fabricated, or somewhere in between.

French Health Minister Olivier Véran's weekend tweet appears to fall in that middle region. As it began circulating widely outside of France this week, it left U.S. doctors, public health officials and communications experts shaking their heads in dismay.

⚠️ #COVIDー19 | La prise d'anti-inflammatoires (ibuprofène, cortisone, ...) pourrait être un facteur d'aggravation de l’infection. En cas de fièvre, prenez du paracétamol.

Si vous êtes déjà sous anti-inflammatoires ou en cas de doute, demandez conseil à votre médecin.

— Olivier Véran (@olivierveran) March 14, 2020

“More research is needed to evaluate reports that ibruprofen may affect the course of COVID-19,” the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases said in an emailed response. “Currently, there is no evidence that ibuprofen increases the risk of serious complications or of acquiring the virus that causes COVID-19.”

Driving home the point, the U.S. institute's statement noted: “There is also no conclusive evidence that taking ibuprofen is harmful for other respiratory infections” either.

University of Nebraska infectious disease specialist Dr. Andre Kalil called it “crazy” to toss unsupported medical advice into a cauldron of worldwide anxiety.

"There is no clinical data and there are no studies in humans showing that ibuprofen or paracetamol are harmful or beneficial" in those with COVID-19 infection, Kalil said in an interview Tuesday. "Absolutely none."

“This is not my opinion,” Kalil said. “It’s just a fact."

On Tuesday, a spokesman for the World Health Organization told reporters that the U.N. health agency's experts were "looking into this to give further guidance."

Until those inquiries are complete, "we recommend using rather paracetamol, and do not use ibuprofen as a self-medication. That's important," the spokesman, Christian Lindmeier, said.

The back-and-forth over the safety of a common pain reliever underscores how difficult it can be to draw practical advice from the typical conduct of science, especially during a crisis.

Medical journals aim to publish completed research that has been reviewed and critiqued by scientists who are expert in a relevant field of study. But they also publish letters that are not as rigorously vetted.

Sometimes, these letters offer a preliminary look at research findings before they've been submitted for peer review. Sometimes, they scour recent research and offer a fresh or contrarian take on the findings. And sometimes, these dispatches offer suggestions for new avenues of research.

The new worries over ibuprofen appear to be based on a "Correspondence" published March 11 in the Lancet, in which the authors appear to do a bit of all three. Their letter explores the mechanisms by which medications that act like ibuprofen might increase the risk of infection with the coronavirus. It notes that people taking such medications were plentiful among a group of 365 seriously ill COVID-19 patients whose cases were chronicled by Chinese physicians in the epidemic's early days.