There's no help coming anytime soon for the millions about to lose federal unemployment benefits in 2 dozen GOP states

Joseph Zeballos-Roig,Juliana Kaplan
·4 min read
Joe Biden sad
President Joe Biden. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

  • At least 24 red states are starting to end their federal jobless benefits within weeks.

  • The moves will impact 4 million people on unemployment, with about half losing all government aid.

  • The Labor Department has concluded it has limited authority to step in to keep aid flowing.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Almost half of all US states have decided to end their participation in federal unemployment benefits, setting up some workers to receive drastically reduced payments - and others without any federal relief coming through the door.

Twenty-four GOP-run states are moving to slash federal unemployment benefits within weeks, citing a so-called labor shortage and lack of hiring. Governors in those states are ending programs set up in the early in the pandemic, which added federal cash onto state unemployment checks and extended the weeks people were eligible for aid. Nebraska was the latest to pull the plug on all stimulus jobless aid programs, on Tuesday.

The measures will slash jobless aid from 4 million people, per an estimate from Andrew Stettner at the liberal-leaning Century Foundation. That projection means that nearly one in four of all Americans receiving unemployment are poised to experience some reduction in their benefits.

One of them is Scott Heide, a 35-year-old in Florida. His state's governor, Ron DeSantis, announced this week that the state would be terminating its participation in the extra $300 in weekly federal benefits effective June 26.

Heide told Insider that he's been on unemployment for almost a year. When he lost his job, he also lost his health insurance, and has had to pay over $800 a month for COBRA insurance since. He had to leave his apartment and move back in with his parents.

The original $600 supplement "really made a big difference," he said, but that expired after just a few months. Then, Biden's American Rescue Plan added in a $300 benefit. "That was like my lifeline" for paying bills, Heide said. But at a certain point he said he knew it was a "matter of time" before DeSantis went down the same road as other GOP governors.

"It's just really tough because I'm trying to get a job, but it's not that easy. And I feel like I'm being punished for no reason when it's out of my control if somebody offers me a job. All I can do is apply," Heide said.

Florida is an anomaly among the GOP states moving to end federal benefits in that it's only stopping the additional $300 - for now, at least - and keeping in place programs that expand unemployment eligibility and the number of weeks recipients can access benefits.

In other states, about 2.1 million workers on those programs - Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) - will lose their benefits entirely, per Stettner's calculations.

Some advocates and politicians have said that Biden's Labor Department has an obligation to step in and provide PUA benefits, arguing that it's mandated under the CARES Act.

Sen. Bernie Sanders wrote a letter to Labor Secretary Marty Walsh pressing the Labor Department to continue paying out benefits on its own.

Other Democrats have called on the agency to continue exploring options without specifically urging them to distribute the aid.

"I think the administration should be looking under every rock, and every nook and cranny for ways to protect the vulnerable," Wyden said in an interview on Tuesday. He suggested he was looking at "next steps."

Yet it appears that the Biden administration won't be able to prevent a lapse in unemployment aid in the GOP states. The Labor Department has concluded it's probably unable to help pay out the benefits, an administration official told Insider last week, given that unemployment systems are administered as a federal and state partnership built on agreement from the states.

The Labor Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"I think there is still going to be litigation on this topic," Stettner told Insider. "The real legal question is whether DOL has the authority to force states to pay benefits or find a way to get them out themselves."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • The decision to cut $300 federal unemployment benefits in GOP states is 'tied to politics, not economics,' JPMorgan says

    Just under half of the states in America have ended federal unemployment benefits early. They're all governed by Republicans.

  • Amazon's $8.5 billion purchase of MGM will give it rights to James Bond, 'Legally Blonde,' 'Robocop,' 'The Handmaid's Tale,' and much more. Here's what the tech giant could own under the deal.

    Amazon just inked a deal to buy MGM for just shy of $8.5 billion, and it's getting an enormous library of TV and movie classics in the deal.

  • Does either party actually believe democracy is dying?

    Both parties insist American democracy is in peril. So why aren’t they doing more to save it?

  • Why was not a single player from an HBCU was selected in the NFL draft? It's the scouting

    John Wooten and Will McClay are trying to start a scouting service to provide all 32 NFL teams more information and data about prospects from HBCUs.

  • Trump touted the Abraham Accords as a 'new dawn' for the Middle East. 9 months later, Gaza erupted.

    Trump-era deals normalizing relations between Israel and Arab countries were touted as a step toward peace, but recent violence shows their limit.

  • NBA's small-market franchises finding road to success can be an obstacle course

    The small-market Spurs have won five NBA titles. But they are clearly the exception in a league where large-market franchises remain dominant.

  • Sweden Is Building a Massive Space Complex—And It’ll Be Europe’s First Orbital Launch Site for Satellites

    The country wants to position itself as a hub for commercial satellites, and a revitalized base in the Arctic wilderness could launch them into the stratosphere

  • Oath Keepers respond to Capitol riot lawsuit, say they didn't interrupt Congress' duties

    The suit claimed that rioters, incited by speakers at a Jan. 6 rally, kept lawmakers from doing their official job counting Electoral College votes after the presidential election.

  • A year after Finals, Lakers and Heat set to play before fans

    On their respective ways to the NBA Finals last season, there was one important element missing for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Portland and the Lakers are going home having taken away home-court advantage from higher-seeded opponents in their respective series by getting splits of the first two games, at third-seeded Denver and second-seeded Phoenix.

  • Slowly But Surely, Central Banks Are Signaling Policy Shifts

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Central banks are beginning to tip toe away from their emergency monetary settings, with New Zealand following in the footsteps of Canada to flag a potential interest-rate increase next year.Markets seized on the tightening narrative Wednesday, jolting New Zealand bond yields and its currency higher. As vaccines roll-outs continue and economies reopen, traders have been slowly dialing up expectations on rate hikes or a slowing of asset purchases elsewhere too.New Zealand’s outlook was much more hawkish than expected and may yet signal a global shift, according to Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland.“We can’t rule out that the tail may wag the dog, influencing global market expectations of whether other central banks may also take a more hawkish turn,” she said.Financial markets have already brought forward pricing of the Federal Reserve’s first rate hike by almost a year since early February. Over the same period, market expectations from the Bank of England have switched from rate cuts by late 2022 to a rate increase, while investors have almost abandoned bets on further European Central Bank reductions to instead price in a 10 basis-point upward move by the end of 2023.With major central banks embroiled in bond buying and other easing programs which traditionally get wound down first, most rate hikes remain some way off. But talk of a taper in asset purchases is catching on.Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida told Yahoo! Finance in an interview Tuesday that there may be a point in upcoming policy meetings where officials can discuss scaling back purchases.Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said on Wednesday that it will be important for the central bank to begin discussing in coming months plans to reduce its massive bond purchases if the economy continues to power ahead.The BOE has slowed bond-buying and signaled that it’s on course to end that support later this year. Australia’s central bank has set July as a deadline for deciding on whether to extend purchases.Norway is on track to start a hiking cycle, and Iceland has already begun. The Bank of Canada announced last month a reduction in debt purchases as it forecast a faster economic recovery that may pave the way for rate increases next year.Turning Point“The shift in monetary policy is starting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Hong Kong based chief economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis, who used to work for the ECB and International Monetary Fund.Detailing its new outlook, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on Wednesday published forecasts for its benchmark rate -- for the first time in more than a year -- that show the rate beginning to rise in mid-2022. New Zealand’s short-dated rates, which are most responsive to the bank’s outlook, led the climb as markets baked in higher interest rates.To be sure, this shift is still conditional.RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said the bank’s outlook is predicated on the economy recovery continuing as vaccines roll out and the pandemic is contained. In a press conference after the bank announced its new outlook, Orr stressed that the rate hike forecasts are not until the second half of 2022 and that “who knows where we’ll be by then.”The Fed’s Clarida also qualified his remarks around employment data and how inflation pressures play out, which he expects to be transitory.It’s also the case that not every central bank is signaling a policy move, not least in the euro zone, where ECB Executive Board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday that he hasn’t seen a shift in the economic outlook to justify a reduction in bond purchases.In emerging markets, the shift is splintering. Hungary’s central bank said this week it was ready to deliver monetary tightening, and Russia, Turkey and Brazil have already hiked. The People’s Bank of China is holding the line with relatively disciplined stimulus, while others continue to support growth as the virus continues to spread.“There is growth divergence due to a much slower vaccination process in the emerging world and renewed waves,” said Garcia-Herrero. “They will suffer from a double whammy as the Fed starts moving towards tapering.”(Updates with Fed’s Quarles taper remarks in 8th paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Commonwealth soldiers may move to Britain for free

    Commonwealth servicemen and women may be able to settle in Britain without paying immigration fees under Home Office plans. Service personnel from non-UK nations could be offered indefinite leave to remain in the UK for free under a new public consultation launched on Wednesday by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel. The MoD and Home Office are proposing to waive the costs of applications, saving each person £2,389 in fees. If the proposal is approved, non-UK service personnel from across the armed forces will be able to apply for indefinite leave to remain, subject to eligibility criteria, after serving at least 12 years - the length of time all service personnel initially sign up to serve. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “We owe those who showed us loyal service, our loyalty in return. “It is right that we recognise their contribution by not only smoothing the pathway to residency and citizenship, but also by lifting the financial cost of doing so after 12 years of service.” Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “I am immensely proud that brave servicemen and women from around the world want to continue to call the UK their home after their service. “It is only right that those who continue to do extraordinary work on behalf of our country are recognised and rewarded, and I am determined to support them settle in our wonderful communities right across the UK.” The public consultation will run for six weeks from May 26 to July 7 on the government’s website.

  • Expert panel says pregnant people should be offered exercise and diet programs to avoid gaining too much weight

    The US Preventive Services Task Force says clinicians should coach pregnant people on healthy weight gain. The report could perpetuate fatphobia.

  • As deadlines slip, Biden agenda faces crucial assessment

    President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan is hitting roadblocks. A policing overhaul after the killing of George Floyd is up in the air. Rounding the first quarter of his presidency, the White House and Congress have been unable to meet key Memorial Day deadlines set by the administration on crucial priorities.

  • A year after George Floyd's death, Rams players can see positive signs of change

    It's been a year since George Floyd's tragic death, and the Rams' Robert Woods and Jordan Fuller see positive signs of change but also say more is needed.

  • Is Dominic Cummings about to dish even more dirt on Boris Johnson's handling of COVID?

    It's not often a House of Commons select committee meeting is one of the biggest political events of the year.

  • ‘He hypnotises you’: How Alexander Lukashenko rose to become Europe’s last dictator

    The first thing most people notice about Alexander Lukashenko is his sheer size. “He is a mountain of a man,” a former Belarusian official who spoke on condition of anonymity told The Telegraph. “When he shakes your hand you feel like he’s swallowing you whole." The outsize personality who has ruled Belarus for 26 years is a terrifying political opponent, a wily diplomat, and now a key European security threat. For his supporters, Alexander Lukashenko is "Batka" – the father of the nation with the rough-and-ready honesty of a man raised to agriculture. For his opponents, he is "a psychopath," said former foreign minister and long-time Lukashenko critic Andrei Sannikov. “There can be no reasoning with him. He is mad.”

  • Arizona GOP legislators votes to strip powers from the Democratic secretary of state after she slammed the state's GOP-led 2020 election audit

    Hobbs responded to the proposal, which still has to pass the full legislature, calling it an attack on Arizona voters.

  • Down 2-0 to Mavericks, Clippers declare a comeback starts with stops

    Dallas star Luka Doncic has been unstoppable and the Clippers have been lit up in each game by Mavericks role players.

  • Stipe Miocic down to fight Jon Jones but priority is Francis Ngannou rubber match

    Stipe Miocic is dead set on getting his heavyweight title back.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Economic Recovery Progresses, Making Fourth Check Less Likely

    The U.S. economy is headed in a positive direction -- but that means a fourth round of stimulus payments is growing increasingly less likely by the day.