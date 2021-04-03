There's no longer a traffic jam in the Suez Canal, authority says

Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read

You are now free to pass through the Suez Canal once again.

The Suez Canal Authority announced Saturday that all 422 ships that were stranded after the container ship Ever Given was grounded horizontally across the canal in March have passed through the waterway, ending a significant shipping backlog. The massive vessel was eventually dislodged Monday following a nearly week-long rescue effort to refloat it.

The canal plays a crucial role in global trade, and the incident, Al Jazeera notes, threw international supply chains into disarray.

The SCA is now investigating what caused the Ever Given to run aground. The inquiry will reportedly take at least two more days, after which the findings will be released. Read more at Al jazeera.

More stories from theweek.com
The Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers
Biden's lose-lose immigration strategy
Biden slams the door on Reaganism

Recommended Stories

  • Despite Relief Bill, Some States Won't Give Jobless Workers a Tax Break on Unemployment Benefits

    The new coronavirus relief bill exempts unemployment income at the federal level. States are a different story.

  • Florida fourth grade teacher charged with soliciting a 2-year-old, detectives say

    A Palm Beach County elementary teacher has been charged with soliciting a two-year-old child. Detectives believe more children could have fell victim.

  • TPS immigrants hopeful for permanent citizenship

    Immigrants in the U.S. under Temporary Protective Status are hopeful a bill in Congress will give them permanent citizenship. (April 2)

  • Police officer killed and suspect shot dead after vehicle attack at US Capitol

    The driver hit the barricade, "exited the car with a knife in hand," and "lunged" at officers before one of them opened fire, Capitol Police said.

  • After months of torture and imprisonment, Hamas told a Palestinian activist that he would only be released if he divorced his wife

    Rami Aman, imprisoned for a Zoom meeting with Israeli peace activists, said he was coerced into divorcing his wife - the daughter of a Hamas official.

  • 'An atmosphere of terror': the bloody rise of Mexico's top cartel

    The Jalisco cartel’s violence has taken a horrific toll on the state and experts say it poses a threat to Mexico’s government A soldier guards a crime scene in Guadalajara, September 2020. Photograph: Emilio Espejel/The Guardian It was mid-spring when residents of the wasteland behind Guadalajara’s international airport noticed a dog roaming their community with a strange object in its mouth: a human forearm. Search teams in the ramshackle neighbourhood of La Piedrera entered a roofless red brick shack flanked by trees decked with bright orange mistletoe. Under several layers of dusky earth they made an even more grotesque discovery. “There were 26 of them here. We found them wrapped in plastic sheets,” said Guadalupe Aguilar, a local human rights activist, as she stood beside the shallow grave. “And they’d thrown something on them – acid or something – because it hadn’t been long [since their murders] and the bodies were already in a real state of decay.” Aguilar, 63, said there were dozens of such clandestine burial sites across Jalisco state, a sun-scorched slice of west Mexico that is paying an increasingly nightmarish price for its pivotal role in North America’s multibillion-dollar drug trade. “This is all about organized crime,” said Aguilar, who spends her life locating and excavating Mexico’s 21st-century killing fields in search of the victims. “Why? Because one person couldn’t do all this on their own.” Clothes on the floor where 26 bodies were found inside a clandestine burial place. Photograph: Emilio Espejel/The Guardian Aguilar, whose activism forces her to travel with armed guards, did not specify which group’s killers were responsible for the bloodbath in La Piedrera. A crimson handprint on one of the hovel’s walls provided a chilling reminder of organized crime’s capacity for carnage. But authorities say the area, like increasing swaths of Latin America’s second largest economy, is controlled by the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación (Jalisco New Generation Cartel), a criminal behemoth now considered Mexico’s most indomitable mafia firm. Less internationally famous than the Sinaloa cartel of the now jailed Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, the Jalisco organization is notorious at home for displays of ultraviolence and military might that experts say pose a growing threat to Mexico’s nationalist president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Map Last June, Jalisco gunmen launched one of the most brazen assaults in decades: a pre-dawn attempt to assassinate Mexico City’s security chief that underlined how López Obrador’s pledges to “pacify” Mexico have gone unfulfilled. Last month came another reminder of the cartel’s punch: the body of a key defector, El Cholo, was dumped on a park bench in Tlaquepaque, a tourist town near Guadalajara famed for its pottery and mariachis. A white-handled kitchen knife had been used to pin a warning to the black body bag. “El Traicionero,” it read. “The Traitor.” The security specialist Eduardo Guerrero said authorities north and south of the US border now considered the group a national security threat. “They have huge amounts of money, the latest generation weapons, military-style paramilitary groups and vehicles … and they represent a very severe challenge to the [Mexican] government – above all in small and mid-sized cities where a detachment of 50 cartel operatives can obviously defeat any local police force.” A police commander speaks to press about a crime scene. Photograph: Emilio Espejel/The Guardian The official telling traces the Jalisco cartel’s birth to July 2010 when troops killed Ignacio “Nacho” Coronel – the gangster credited with founding Mexico’s methamphetamine trade – in the state capital, Guadalajara. Coronel’s elimination – which the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) called “a crippling blow” to the Sinaloa cartel he represented – caused a local rupture that paved the way for the emergence of a new group taking the name of Mexico’s seventh biggest state. But one underworld yarn suggests the split actually began three years earlier, in 2007, when one Guadalajara narco spilled a glass of hibiscus tea over a rival during a gathering in the city’s east. The apparently mundane incident reputedly prompted a bloody and bewildering sequence of betrayals, gun battles and massacres which eventually saw one group prevail. That group was led by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes – or El Mencho as most know him – a former police officer who is now the DEA’s top Mexican target. For his capture it offers a record $10m reward. Unlike El Chapo, who sought Sean Penn’s help to turn his criminal life into a Hollywood blockbuster, El Mencho prefers the shadows. Few photographs of him exist. His biography, which includes a stint working illegally in the US in the 1980s, is mostly a blur. El Mencho is thought to live hidden in the mountains of south Jalisco – but when troops tried to capture him there in 2015 it ended badly, with cartel killers shooting down an army helicopter with a rocket launcher. Guadalupe Ayala, local human rights activist Guadalupe Aguilar and a bodyguard during the search of a clandestine cemetery. Photograph: Emilio Espejel/The Guardian “Would I recognize him in a restaurant? No, I don’t think so,” said one underworld observer who asked not to be named. “El Mencho’s leadership is indisputable [but] he’s discreet. He has his bastion of control in the south of Jalisco. Nobody touches him. Nobody messes with him. He’s happy.” The source claimed El Mencho, thought to be in his mid-50s, was known for being simpático and having a good repertoire of jokes. “But also very explosive,” they added. “Veeeery explosive.” Few understand the cartel’s powers better than residents of the Sierra de Ahuisculco, a mountain range to Guadalajara’s west where it runs paramilitary-style training camps and secret laboratories that produce vast quantities of synthetic drugs to traffic north to the US. The area’s proximity to two Pacific ports, Manzanillo and Lázaro Cárdenas – through which precursor chemicals are smuggled in from China – has made it a strategic location. A resident of one small town in the Sierra described how cartel gunmen in black combat gear with the group’s initials stamped on to their bullet-proof vests often swept through its streets in high-end 4x4s, some with mounted machine guns. “You’re afraid to go out at night. You’re afraid to go out with your kids,” complained the resident, who asked not to be named. A woman holds a portrait of a missing relative. Photograph: Emilio Espejel/The Guardian Guadalajara has long been one of the most important addresses in the Mexican drug business. Infamous cocaine and marijuana barons lived here during the 1980s. By 2008 US officials considered Jalisco’s capital a methamphetamine hub they called “Chemical City”. The Sierra de Ahuisculco has also long been a haunt for drug lords, whose high-level political connections allow them to avoid capture and thrive. But in the last six years residents said the violence had become intolerable. “I’ve never lived through a civil war – but I think this is what living through a war must be like,” said one. “You live in fear. You live in uncertainty. I know three or four people who have vanished. Everyone here has lost someone.” In 2019 138 bags stuffed with human remains were dumped in a nearby forest. “We see it and we do nothing because we know exactly what will happen if we do,” said another local. The violence and the cartel’s struggles with rivals have also taken a horrific toll on Jalisco’s capital. Celebrated as one of Mexico’s most dynamic and culturally rich cities, Guadalajara has simultaneously become a place of almost incomprehensible cruelty and grief. Portraits of missing people are displayed over a table outside the Forensic Medical Service in Guadalajara, Jalisco. Photograph: Emilio Espejel/The Guardian “We’ve been experiencing tough times because criminal groups have been trying to destabilize our state and create an atmosphere of terror,” Enrique Alfaro, the Jalisco governor, said last month as hundreds of troops arrived, supposedly to combat the violence. A few weeks earlier his 46-year-old predecessor, Aristóteles Sandoval, had been shot dead in a restaurant toilet in a meticulously planned hit many suspected was the work of Jalisco assassins. Each Wednesday, desperate mothers, wives, sisters and daughters gather outside the city’s forensic institute seeking news of loved ones. “It’s the sisterhood of pain,” said the group’s 50-year-old leader, Martha Leticia García, as they waited to examine images of body parts unearthed from an ever-growing network of mass graves. García, whose son César Ulises disappeared in 2017 and has not been found, described the macabre routine of such relatives as they sifted through excavated remains for those they had loved and lost. “You see these things up on the screen and say to yourself: ‘That arm looks sort of familiar, that head.’ It’s just so terrible – the viciousness that we’re seeing in this state,” she said. Nearby stood Cecilia Flores, 54, whose 28-year-old son, Wilians, was taken in 2019. Four months later officials told her some body parts had been recovered from a notorious torture house called El Mirador. “They found a hand, his torso and forearm. I’m still missing the other hand and his legs,” she said. Guadalupe Ayala embraces her daughter-in-law Carla Flores Salazar during a protest in Guadalajara. Photograph: Emilio Espejel/The Guardian The next afternoon grieving mothers gathered at the foot of a monument to the six teenage soldiers who died defending Mexico’s capital from US troops in the mid-19th century. The group marched around the memorial to mourn more recently lost souls, and María Guadalupe Ayala, 47, described the disappearance of her 25-year-old son, Alfredo, in September 2019. Five months later parts of his body were found at El Mirador too. “Why so much evil in the world?” Ayala wept as she remembered her difficulty in breaking the news to her three-year-old grandson who thought he had been abandoned by his father. Vast illicit fortunes have been made from the drug conflict tearing Jalisco, and Mexico, apart. But for the Ayalas, and thousands of families like them, the consequences have been cataclysmic. “Every night I can’t sleep, thinking about what they did to him,” she sobbed. “I go to sleep and wake up asking myself the same question: ‘How much did you suffer?’”

  • Will There Be a Fourth Stimulus Check? How Much Will It Be? All Your Questions Answered

    Checks from the third stimulus are being distributed now. The program has proven to be really popular with the public. Nevertheless, the third stimulus is probably the last one. See: If You Get a...

  • No. 1 Ash Barty looks to defend Miami Open title against Bianca Andreescu

    World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and No. 9 Bianca Andreescu have been longing for the opportunity to play each other in a first-career meeting for quite awhile.

  • India Covid: Maharashtra to go into lockdown unless cases fall

    Maharashtra's chief minister says the state's health system could soon become "inadequate".

  • Princess Diana to Be Honored With Blue Plaque Outside Former London Flat

    It’s a historic moment during what would have been the late royal’s 60th year

  • Picking out the weirdest, best and worst from Texas Rangers’ season-opening loss

    The Rangers and Royals combined for 402 pitches, 26 runners left on base and the longest nine-inning Opening Day game in MLB history.

  • Pakistan wins 1st ODI over South Africa off last ball

    Babar Azam's century set up Pakistan's three-wicket victory over South Africa in the first one-day international on Friday, although the tourists still needed to scramble a run off the final ball to win. The Pakistan captain hit 103 off 104 balls and his team was cruising at 186-1 at SuperSport Park after South Africa scored 273-6 in its 50 overs. Azam's dismissal sparked a slump as Pakistan lost four wickets for 17 runs, all of them to fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

  • Bodanovic scores 26 points, Hawks beat Pelicans 126-103

    Bogdan Bodanovic scored 26 points, Kevin Huerter added 24 and five other Atlanta players scored in double figures as the short-handed Hawks beat the injury-slowed New Orleans Pelicans 126-103 on Friday night. The Hawks led 55-54 at halftime and scored 37 points in the third quarter – their highest total in that period this season – to take a 94-79 lead entering the fourth quarter. “It was just a professional approach,” Atlanta coach Nate McMillan said, referring to going .500 on the road trip.

  • Kemp claims Biden pushing false narrative about Georgia election law

    FOX News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich has the latest on the controversial law on 'Special Report'

  • Apple joins corporate backlash against GA voting law

    Corporate backlash against Georgia’s new election law is mounting… With Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday joining the chorus of critics.Major U.S. companies are challenging the law… which many critics say suppresses voting among Black Americans and other racial minorities.In a statement, Cook said Thursday (quote) "American history is the story of expanding the right to vote to all citizens, and Black people, in particular, have had to march, struggle and even give their lives for more than a century to defend that right.”The Republican-backed Georgia law - signed last week by Governor Brian Kemp - strengthened ID requirements for absentee ballots, shortened early voting periods for runoff elections and made it a misdemeanor for people to offer food and water to voters waiting in line.Kemp says the law is "another step to making our elections fair and secure.”But - Many CEO’s have publicly disagreed.Dozens of Black executives, including Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, called on more of their peers in U.S. companies to push back against such restrictive election laws.In a Wednesday interview with CBS This Morning, former American Express CEO, Ken Chenault, spoke about their campaign: “There is nothing more fundamental than voting rights. And the reality is - what we're doing is, we’re calling on companies not to make just general statements about the importance of voting and voter suppression, we’re saying take a stand, publicly oppose any legislation that denies the opportunity to vote.”And on Thursday, Delta CEO Ed Bastian told CBS This Morning he disagreed with the final bill… after the airline on Friday had praised it:“But when we got a chance to finally see it all put together and had a chance to digest it, as well as listen and hear from the voices of our people about it, we realized that this was restricting their access - our people’s access - particularly in the Black community... and it's important we take a step forward here."Governor Kemp, on Wednesday, criticized a company memo by Delta’s CEO - who called the final bill ‘unacceptable.’Kemp said the memo (quote) "stands in stark contrast to our conversations with the company” and “ignores the content of the new law.”Kemp also Tweeted: “I refuse to back down from this fight because the integrity of our elections is the foundation of who we are as Georgians.”

  • Time to heel: Wilson moves on from shoe toss, preps for NFL

    Marco Wilson’s last two performances in Gainesville ended quite differently. The Florida cornerback, who gained notoriety for intentionally tossing an opponent’s shoe in December and costing the Gators a victory, turned in an eye-popping performance at the team’s pro day Wednesday. It could convince NFL teams he’s worth more than a middle-round pick when the draft begins at the end of this month.

  • The World This Week: Biden’s $2 Trillion ‘Paradigm Shift’

    France 24On Friday’s The World This Week, The Daily Beast’s Nico Hines and The Wall Street Journal’s Matthew Dalton discussed President Joe Biden’s monumental infrastructure bill—describing the plan as a potential $2 trillion sign of a “paradigm shift” in the way Americans view government spending.“During the financial crisis of 2008, America passed a 700-something billion dollar stimulus package and everyone thought that was huge,” said Dalton. “But this is 2 trillion dollars. It’s almost a paradigm shift in the way America thinks about macroeconomics.”Dalton argued that the bill has the potential to shift America’s perception of the government’s inability to rectify economic inequity, and pointed to the U.S.’s long history of underinvesting in infrastructure.“One of the main reasons for that is because of the philosophy that president Reagan embodied, which is ‘the government is the problem, not the solution’,” Dalton said. “Now people understand that maybe government can be the solution.”Nico Hines remarked on the undeniable similarities between Biden’s new plan and the policies championed by U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the form of the Green New Deal, which many on the right viewed viewed as radical. “[Biden] put his big, friendly old, appeal-to-everybody… stamp on it,” said Hines, who described the bill as “effectively the same” as “what was being dismissed as a radical crazy progressive agenda.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Gaetz sex probe suddenly threatens a speedy Washington rise

    Compared with most congressional newbies, it didn't take Rep. Matt Gaetz long. The overwhelming reaction of Gaetz's GOP colleagues — a deafening silence. That reflects the resentments he's sparked during his breakneck rise as one of the party's celebrities and the challenge he faces to retain his seat. Government agents are investigating if Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and other underage girls and violated federal sex trafficking laws, people familiar with the probe have told the AP.

  • COVID-19 vaccines may reduce transmission, experts say, but vaccinated Americans still need to wear masks in public. Here's why.

    Studies and real-world data suggest vaccinated people can’t easily spread the virus, but health experts say it’s too soon to doff the masks in public.

  • Trump's last blunder. Small pizzeria in Italy sanctioned instead of a Venezuelan oil exporter.

    Two Italian businesses, a Verona pizzeria and a graphic design studio in Sardinia, were put on a Venezuela sanctions list by mistake.