There's no non-military 'leave of absence' in EVSC board bylaws. How is Amy Word getting one?

EVANSVILLE − The Evansville school board is not required to find a temporary replacement if it approves a leave of absence for board member Amy Word until she resolves her recent felony arrest.

Indiana's "home rule"statute gives the school board authority to approve Word's leave of absence, said Lisa Tanselle, attorney for the Indiana School Boards Association. The law gives school corporations "all the powers needed for the effective operation of the school corporation."

Board president Chris Kiefer said Word declined his request for her to resign but that she agreed to consider a leave of absence. He said the board will publicly conduct its discussion and vote on giving Word a leave of absence when the board next meets at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 8.

A board-approved leave would prevent Word from being removed from the position for abandoning her office, said Pat Shoulders, EVSC's attorney.

Elected officials can only be removed from office if convicted of a felony or for abandoning the office by not performing its duties, said Pat Shoulders, attorney for the EVSC.

Kiefer said Word indicated her attorney had advised her not to resign while the felony charge is pending.

Shoulders said Wednesday that giving Word an official leave of absence "suggests while she may not be able to attend because of the charge, that she is not abandoning her seat on the board."

Word was elected to a four-year term on the board in 2020. The only state law that specifically addresses leave of absences for elected officials, including school board members, applies when someone is called to active military duty, Tanselle said.

The EVSC school board's bylaws, which guide how it operates, provide only for military service as a reason to allow one of its elected members to take a leave of absence from board duties.

Word, who owns the Lamasco Bar & Grill on West Franklin Street, was arrested during a traffic stop Saturday morning and charged with "controlled substance - maintaining a common nuisance," a Level 6 felony. She entered a preliminary not guilty plea Wednesday in court.

Her arrest was part of an investigation into alleged narcotics trafficking at Lamasco Bar & Grill. Some of the cocaine seized in the investigation contained fentanyl, the Evansville Police Department said. Twenty-one others also have been arrested in the probe.

