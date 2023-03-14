There’s no point being rich in anti-ambition Britain

A business man working late

It is hard to imagine that anyone is looking forward to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s first proper Budget speech tomorrow. Still, there will be at least one piece of relatively good news among what promises to be a dour speech, full of gloomy forecasts, and demands that everyone tighten their belts. Hunt is likely to unveil a significant reform on the pension rules, lifting the lifetime limit on the amount that workers can pay into their pension schemes from the current £1 million to something close to £1.5 million. This is better than nothing, but no-one should kid themselves that it will make any real difference: the dismal reality is that the UK has become an anti-ambition country where enterprise, initiative and self-reliance are punished.

This isn’t to say that the pension tax changes aren’t a good idea. The current system provides a perverse disincentive that effectively forces people into early retirement, which has quite rightly been blamed for so many badly-needed GPs quitting early. The changes will encourage some over-50s back to work and give the health service a needed shot in the arm, with people forced to hit the golf course a little later than under the current rules. But this change is a peashooter attempting to shoot down a spy balloon; it is manifestly not sufficient for the magnitude of the task.

When Hunt finishes his speech tomorrow, Britain will still be a country in which dozens of small rules, regulations and taxes effectively punish enterprise and ambition. No doubt the government will attempt to sell its various tweaks and measures as effective problem solving, streamlining the rules so that they do less damage to the economy. But in the whole of the 2019-2024 Parliament, it will be one of too few examples future historians will be able to point to of the Conservative Party actually reducing the amount of money the government takes off people. And it will make no real difference.

Just take a look at the list of disincentives facing those out to better themselves. The threshold for the top 45 per cent income tax rate is set to be lowered from £150,000 to £125,000, meaning that higher earners will be taxed at a significantly higher rate than they were during Tony Blair’s ten years running a Labour Government. If you operate through a small business your rate of corporation tax is going up from 19 per cent to 25 per cent. If you buy a house for more than £1.5 million, hardly an extraordinary sum across much of the country, you will have to pay an eye-watering 12 per cent marginal stamp duty rate. If you were crazy enough to start a company, given the blizzard of rules and compulsory levies you will instantly face, the lifetime limit of the entrepreneur’s relief on capital gains tax has been reduced from £10 million to just £1 million – not exactly a fortune for a whole business.

The pension rules, which often seem to have been purposefully designed by a psychotic Treasury official to take revenge on the whole of society, are full of catches, such as the way that for each pound you earn over £250,000 a year your effective allowance tapers down, eventually reaching just £4,000. And child benefit has been tapered so that it starts to be reduced once a member of a couple gets the princely earnings of £50,000 a year. The list goes on and one, and, shamefully, they have all been introduced by successive Conservative Chancellors stretching all the way back to George Osborne back in 2010.

It hardly stops there. Restrictive planning rules have pushed house prices up to extraordinary levels. School fees have exploded over the last two decades, and parents may soon be expected to pay 20 per cent in VAT on top as well. In reality, the UK has turned into a zero-growth economy, and a society in which success is increasingly punished and hard work penalised. It will take a lot more than one or two tweaks to the pension rules to change that.