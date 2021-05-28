  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

"There's no real solution for Gaza," former Israeli ambassador says

Jacob Rosen
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The current situation in the Middle East is "a mess" and has "no way forward," says former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren.  

"Honestly, there's no real solution for Gaza," he told chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett in this week's episode of "The Takeout" podcast.  

Oren, who served as ambassador from 2009 to 2013 under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that "[Israel is] not going to send the army in there and lose a thousand kids. And at the end of the day, no one's [going] to take the keys to Gaza. We're back occupying. And it's a mess." 

Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel this week, in hopes of solidifying the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, the U.S.-designated terrorist group that controls the Gaza Strip. Secretary Blinken said the U.S. was committed to helping Israel replenish its "Iron Dome" missile defense system, and that the Biden administration would provide an additional $75 million in aid to Palestinians this year.  

The "Iron Dome" intercepted most of the 3,400 rockets Hamas launched into Israel this month. But the technology, Oren said, is a "a two-edged sword" and created an imbalance in the casualties suffered by Israelis and Palestinians. Fourteen Israelis were killed in latest round of hostilities, while Israeli airstrikes left more than 250 Palestinians dead.  

"[The "Iron Dome"] creates disproportionality. And so on our side, you had (comedian) John Oliver saying, hey, like 10 Israelis being killed, but one hundred Palestinians are being killed. Well, I'm sorry, John, that we don't have more people being killed. But in a way, if one of Hamas's aims is to delegitimize us and get us labeled war crimes — Iron Dome, it's a great tool." 

Oren also claimed the casualty rates in Gaza were so high because Hamas integrates its infrastructure into neighborhoods.  

"I've been in combat in Gaza. It is a hellhole. But one of the reasons that there are civilian casualties, because Hamas is built into these neighborhoods, and it's built under the neighborhoods... So when you blow up a tunnel under an apartment house, there's a good chance that now is going to come down," Oren said. "And that was not Israel's intention to kill those people by any means. So it is a tragic, tragic situation. I personally do not see any way we can handle it really any differently." 

Mr. Blinken also announced $5.5 million in disaster relief for the Gaza Strip where after Israeli airstrikes destroyed neighborhoods and displaced an estimated 77,000 people. 

Oren, who served in the Israeli military, cautioned that Hamas' control over Gaza and its residents makes it difficult for U.S. aid to reach Palestinians who need it. "You think you're going to move seventy-five million dollars into Gaza and Hamas is not going to get a piece of it... Hamas much gets a piece of everything. You have to be aware of that." 

Top quotes from this week's episode: 

On the official Palestinian death statistics: "No. First of all, they come from the Hamas medical board, which is always suspect. But we actually know the names of the people were killed and about 80 percent of those people were terrorists. And it's always very unfair when they lump all them together. Like it's like te police interrupted a bank robbery and they shot four bank robbers and they accidentally shot three hostages were being held. So police killed seven people. That's that would be the equivalent from Israel's perspective." Potential long-term solution in the West Bank: "There's no real solution for Gaza. We're not going to send the army in there and lose a thousand kids. And at the end of the day, no one's to take the keys to Gaza. We're back occupying. And it's a mess. It's just a mess. The West Bank situation right now, there's really no way forward because Mahmoud Abbas doesn't have the authority, the legitimacy to sign a peace agreement if he wanted to. And frankly, we don't have a government either. We're about to go into our fifth election in four years, three years, really. There's not even the leadership to negotiate with." Israeli missiles blowing up apartments in Gaza: "That was not Israel's intention to kill those people by any means. So it is a tragic, tragic situation. I personally do not see any way we can handle it really any differently." 

For more of Major's conversation with Harwood, download "The Takeout" podcast on Art19iTunesSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Stitcher. New episodes are available every Friday morning. Also, you can watch "The Takeout" on CBSN Friday at 5pm, 9pm, and 12am ET and Saturday at 1pm, 9pm, and 12am ET. For a full archive of "The Takeout" episodes, visit www.takeoutpodcast.com. And you can listen to "The Takeout" on select CBS News Radio affiliates (check your local listings).    Producers: Arden Farhi, Jamie Benson, Jacob Rosen, Sara Cook and Eleanor WatsonCBSN Production: Eric Soussanin, Julia Boccagno and Grace SegersShow email: TakeoutPodcast@cbsnews.comTwitter: @TakeoutPodcastInstagram: @TakeoutPodcastFacebook: Facebook.com/TakeoutPodcast

Sneak peek: The Final Days of JJ and Tylee

Sneak peek: In The Name of Hate

Looking back at the Tulsa race massacre 100 years later

Recommended Stories

  • UAE and Israel press ahead with ties after Gaza cease-fire

    Israel's top diplomat to the United Arab Emirates attended a ceremony in Dubai on the grounds of the Arabian Peninsula's first permanent exhibition to commemorate the Holocaust. The receptions on Wednesday were the clearest indication since a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip came into effect last week that the devastating 11-day war between Hamas and Israel and the violence that gripped Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque in the days preceding it have had no visible impact on the UAE's commitment to establishing deep ties with the state of Israel.

  • Philippines halts deployment of workers to Saudi Arabia

    The Philippines has suspended the deployment of workers to Saudi Arabia after it received reports that their employers and recruiters were making them pay for COVID-19 testing, quarantine and insurance upon arrival in the kingdom. Labour Secretary Silvestre Bello said in a May 27 order that his department will issue an official statement on resumption of deployment "after this matter has been clarified accordingly". It was not immediately clear how many Filipinos bound for Saudi Arabia would be directly affected.

  • Hungary PM laments loss of UK from EU ahead of Johnson meeting

    Hungary is missing Britain's presence within the European Union and the two countries need to build new bilateral ties, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday ahead of a meeting with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson. Orban, a maverick nationalist who has locked horns with the EU over a perceived erosion of democratic standards in Hungary and rows over immigration, is working to build a new conservative alliance within Europe.

  • Error sends Mars helicopter on wild ride

    Navigation timing error sends NASA's little Mars helicopter on a wild, lurching ride; the experimental helicopter, named Ingenuity, managed to land safely. (May 27)

  • How China Could Derail the Commodities Supercycle

    Commodities have reached new highs, but developments in China could mean a lot of bullish investors get burned.

  • Eritreans commit atrocities in Tigray region

    Ethiopia’s government admits Eritrean troops are committing atrocities in Tigray. But it says Eritrean forces will withdraw. The Associated Press has heard testimony that Eritreans are deep inside Tigray, striking terror on its people. (May 28)

  • Seth Meyers Lashes Out at Marjorie Taylor Greene and the Jan. 6 Republican ‘Trump Cult’

    NBCIn a Late Night segment on Thursday, Seth Meyers went after Louie Gohmert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and other congressional Republicans who have attempted to cast doubt on the 2020 election and downplay the deadly Capitol riot in January, among various other things unbecoming of an elected representative.Meyers first played a recent CNN interview with Arizona’s GOP State Senate president in which she defended the state’s election audit despite its rampant problems.“That interview is a good reminder that in addition to being craven and delusional, many of the elected Republican lawmakers in Congress and state legislatures who make up the core of the Trump cult are also just super dumb,” Meyers said. He then cited Gohmert as a prime example.The Texas congressman, Meyers noted, has not only pushed the ‘Big Lie’ that the presidential election was somehow fraudulent, but has also claimed that the violent insurrection at the Capitol was not one at all.“There’s no evidence… that this was an armed insurrection,” Gohmert had said on the House floor. “There have been things worse than people without any firearms coming into a building.”Seth Meyers on Trump’s Evasion of Consequences: ‘He’s Like the David Blaine of Crime’First, weapons were used, of course—a fact that is painfully obvious given the ample video evidence. Also, Meyers said, “Saying there are worse things than the thing that happened doesn’t make the thing that happened a good thing.”“That sounds like a kid explaining a party that got out of hand when his parents were out of town,” as the late-night host put it.Meyers then mentioned Greene, who also perpetuated the ‘Big Lie,’ not to mention compared mask mandates to the Holocaust and attributed wildfires to secret Jewish space lasers.“Normally, when you hear that kind of talk, you’re at a local community board meeting where everyone gets five minutes to raise an issue,” Meyers said.Footage from last summer of a similar type of meeting just so happens to depict Greene saying she would be against removing statues of Adolf Hitler and Satan because keeping them up could be a good teaching experience.The bottom line, Meyers concluded, is that people like Gohmert and Greene “just want to double down on Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ so they can steal elections in the future.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The death counters: How journalists in Narendra Modi’s home state exposed India’s Covid-19 deception

    When Rajesh Pathak’s wife took their daughter to get tested for Covid-19 at a Gandhinagar hospital on April 1, she saw two plastic-covered dead bodies being moved out of the premises. The situation alarmed Pathak, resident editor of a 98-year-old local newspaper Sandesh’s Ahmedabad edition. Pathak sent his reporters digging.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Diddy Fans Are Hoping for Reunion After the Rapper Posted Sweet Throwback

    The pair dated from 1999 to 2001.

  • Taliban warns nearby nations against hosting U.S. military after withdrawal

    The Afghan Taliban on Wednesday warned nearby nations against allowing the United States to use their territory for operations in the country after they withdraw from Afghanistan. As foreign forces withdraw troops by President Joe Biden's announced deadline of Sept. 11, experts and diplomats have speculated that Washington's future role in the region could include bases in nearby countries, especially Pakistan. U.S. officials have privately said that they are exploring potential basing options in countries near Afghanistan, like Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, but have so far not come to an agreement with any of them.

  • Tanker’s impossible voyage signals new sanction evasion ploy

    The Cyprus-flagged oil tanker Berlina was drifting near the Caribbean island of Dominica earlier this year when tracking technology showed it stopping in its tracks and in two minutes turning around 180 degrees. Meanwhile, nine other ships, some connected to the same Greece-based owner of the Berlina, were digitally monitored moving nearby at an identical speed and direction with sudden draft changes, indicating they had somehow been loaded full of crude though apparently out at sea. The Berlina’s impossible journey could represent the next frontier of how rogue states and their enablers manipulate GPS-like tracking systems to hide their movements while circumventing sanctions, maritime experts say.

  • The top 9 streaming shows of the week on Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu

    The popular anime "Castlevania" continued to gain in audience demand this week with its final season now on Netflix.

  • JPMorgan CEO Dimon: U.S. 'poised for strong economic rebound'

    Big bank CEOs are testifying before Congress on pandemic response. Yahoo Finance’s Brian Cheung shares the details.

  • The world’s largest crypto exchanges have invested in India despite unfriendly policies

    In November 2019, Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by trade volumes, acquired WazirX, and last year, CoinDCX, secured financing from Seychelles-based BitMEX and San Francisco-based giant Coinbase.

  • Town where Trump repeatedly demanded election probe says it has no evidence at all of fraud

    Trump and his supporters are yet to find any success in their allegations of elections fraud

  • ‘This guy is a disaster’: GOP insiders terrified Trump’s rallies are going to derail midterm chances

    Republican congressional aide says if they win back majority in 2022, ‘it’s going to be in spite of Trump — not because of Trump’

  • Gates divorce may finally force substantial changes to $50bn philanthropic foundation

    They are considering ‘bringing in outside directors’ to the foundation

  • Biden orders more Intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory. After months of minimizing that possibility as a fringe theory, the Biden administration is joining worldwide pressure for China to be more open about the outbreak, aiming to head off GOP complaints the president has not been tough enough as well as to use the opportunity to press China on alleged obstruction. Biden asked U.S. intelligence agencies to report back within 90 days.

  • Australia's Victoria state sees fewer new COVID-19 cases on first day of lockdown

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's Victoria state reported fewer new local COVID-19 cases on Friday, the first day of a one-week hard lockdown imposed to contain a highly-infectious outbreak which authorities said could become uncontrollable. Four new locally acquired cases were reported in the last 24 hours, down from 12 a day earlier, taking the total infections in the latest cluster to 30 but officials urged people to remain cautious and follow lockdown rules. "We are very, very early in this ... community transmission is still expected to occur," Victoria state Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told reporters in the state capital Melbourne.

  • Antony Blinken ‘warns Israeli leaders evicting Palestinians from East Jerusalem could spark war’

    It comes after more than 250 were killed in recent violence between Israel and Hamas