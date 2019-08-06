‘There's no rehabbing the Boy Scouts.’ Former scout speaks out about latest allegations

Matt Stewart and his brother Tom were abused as children when they were in the Boy Scouts. They settled out-of-court after suing in 2003.

Matt Stewart traces the growing line of men who say they were sexually abused by their trusted Boy Scout leaders back nearly two decades and finds himself.

“Here we are 20 years later,” he said. “And the story just keeps getting bigger and bigger.”

In 2003, Stewart and his brother Tom filed a lawsuit that broke new ground in the effort – still ongoing today – to unearth the scope of abuse in scouting.

The case, filed against the Boy Scouts of America and the former scoutmaster they say molested them as children in the 1970s and 1980s in Tacoma, Washington, forced the Boy Scouts to turn over secret files on volunteers it had deemed ineligible. The records – some of which later were released to the public by court order, becoming known as the “Perversion Files” – revealed that the organization had removed thousands of leaders for abusing children over the course of more than five decades.

The brothers’ former attorney, Timothy Kosnoff, on Monday filed a new lawsuit that says hundreds of former scouts have come forward in recent months with new accounts of sexual abuse.

As these new claims of abuse come to light, USA Today wanted to talk with Stewart, a man whose own story of abuse, and decision to share it publicly, laid the groundwork for those now taking the same step.

Stewart, who is 54 and lives in California, continues to talk openly about the abuse he says he suffered weekly for more than a decade – in the car on the way to Monday-night scout meetings, on camping trips, in the basement of his own home under the guise of working on merit badges.

He believes the latest round of men to publicly name their accusers will only encourage more.

“This number is going to explode,” he said.

Tricia L. Nadolny: One of your goals with your lawsuit was to gain access to the Boy Scouts files. Did you have any idea then how much bigger the problem would end up becoming?

Matt Stewart: Oh, absolutely not. I was the first Scout to approach Tim Kosnoff about the years that I had been abused in scouting. Tim had recently read a book by author Patrick Boyle, which you can still, I believe, get online, entitled Scout's Honor: Sexual Abuse in America's Most Trusted Institution. … The first thing that Tim had me do is he had me read Patrick Boyle’s book. I realized that what had happened to me has happened to literally thousands of men. I realized that I was in this much bigger, macro picture of the Boy Scouts and their negligence.

Tom Stewart, right, and his younger brother Matt, settled out of court after suing the Scouts in 2003 for abuse they had suffered at the hands of one of their Scoutmasters. More

TN: Was it comforting to know you were not alone, or more painful to understand the scale?

MS: It made me angry that what had happened to me could have possibly been prevented. What happened to my brother could have been prevented. … It was comforting in the fact that I was not alone. Abuse victims blame themselves. And so I realized that this was not me. This is the organization. And so as Tim dug further and we dug further and as he filed a national lawsuit against them for negligence at the organizational level, we realized that we were onto something earth changing, life changing. We could potentially get ahold -- which we did -- of all of the confidential files and then use these files in order to create change in the organization. But then also to help other scouts come forward. Which we know that they're coming forward in droves.