There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Eden Berhad's (KLSE:EDEN) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Eden Berhad's (KLSE:EDEN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Eden Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.025 = RM6.6m ÷ (RM363m - RM93m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Eden Berhad has an ROCE of 2.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Renewable Energy industry average of 7.5%.

Check out our latest analysis for Eden Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Eden Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Eden Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Eden Berhad's ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that Eden Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 2.5%, which is always encouraging. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Eden Berhad has remained flat over the period. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, Eden Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Given the stock has declined 11% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Like most companies, Eden Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 4 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While Eden Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here