There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For YB Ventures Berhad's (KLSE:YB) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at YB Ventures Berhad (KLSE:YB) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for YB Ventures Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.018 = RM6.7m ÷ (RM420m - RM51m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, YB Ventures Berhad has an ROCE of 1.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Building industry average of 5.7%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating YB Ventures Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The fact that YB Ventures Berhad is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 1.8% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, YB Ventures Berhad is utilizing 71% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On YB Ventures Berhad's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, YB Ventures Berhad has now broken into profitability. Given the stock has declined 16% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Like most companies, YB Ventures Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While YB Ventures Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

