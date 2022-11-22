There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Asiatic Group (Holdings)'s (Catalist:5CR) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Asiatic Group (Holdings)'s (Catalist:5CR) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Asiatic Group (Holdings), this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = S$1.8m ÷ (S$57m - S$25m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Asiatic Group (Holdings) has an ROCE of 5.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Renewable Energy industry average of 7.2%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Asiatic Group (Holdings)'s ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Asiatic Group (Holdings) has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Asiatic Group (Holdings)'s ROCE Trending?

Asiatic Group (Holdings) has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 31% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning S$0.06 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Asiatic Group (Holdings) appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 55% less capital to run its operation. Asiatic Group (Holdings) may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 44% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Bottom Line On Asiatic Group (Holdings)'s ROCE

From what we've seen above, Asiatic Group (Holdings) has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. And since the stock has dived 77% over the last five years, there may be other factors affecting the company's prospects. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Asiatic Group (Holdings) and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

