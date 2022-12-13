There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For EnGro's (SGX:S44) Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at EnGro (SGX:S44) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for EnGro:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0034 = S$1.1m ÷ (S$340m - S$19m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, EnGro has an ROCE of 0.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Basic Materials industry average of 8.2%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating EnGro's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For EnGro Tell Us?

EnGro has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 0.3% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 46% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Key Takeaway

To the delight of most shareholders, EnGro has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has only returned 23% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for EnGro (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should know about.

