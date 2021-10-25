There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Timah Resources' (ASX:TML) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Timah Resources (ASX:TML) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Timah Resources is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = RM1.3m ÷ (RM65m - RM1.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Timah Resources has an ROCE of 2.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Renewable Energy industry average of 2.7%.

roce
roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Timah Resources' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Timah Resources, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that Timah Resources is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 2.0% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 34% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Key Takeaway

Overall, Timah Resources gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Since the stock has returned a staggering 375% to shareholders over the last three years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Timah Resources does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

While Timah Resources isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

