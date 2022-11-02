There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For Isetan (Singapore)'s (SGX:I15) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Isetan (Singapore)'s (SGX:I15) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Isetan (Singapore):

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.019 = S$2.7m ÷ (S$190m - S$45m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Isetan (Singapore) has an ROCE of 1.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Multiline Retail industry average of 5.2%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Isetan (Singapore) has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Isetan (Singapore) has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company now earns 1.9% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Isetan (Singapore) has remained flat over the period. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

The Bottom Line

To bring it all together, Isetan (Singapore) has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Given the stock has declined 20% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

