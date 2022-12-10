There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For SIIC Environment Holdings' (SGX:BHK) Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at SIIC Environment Holdings (SGX:BHK) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SIIC Environment Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.065 = CN¥2.0b ÷ (CN¥39b - CN¥9.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, SIIC Environment Holdings has an ROCE of 6.5%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 7.0%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SIIC Environment Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for SIIC Environment Holdings.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 6.5%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 56%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

All in all, it's terrific to see that SIIC Environment Holdings is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And since the stock has fallen 52% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for SIIC Environment Holdings (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

While SIIC Environment Holdings isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

