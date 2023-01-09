There's Been No Shortage Of Growth Recently For SILK Laser Australia's (ASX:SLA) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at SILK Laser Australia (ASX:SLA) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SILK Laser Australia:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = AU$11m ÷ (AU$172m - AU$33m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, SILK Laser Australia has an ROCE of 8.0%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 8.4%.

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SILK Laser Australia compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering SILK Laser Australia here for free.

What Can We Tell From SILK Laser Australia's ROCE Trend?

The fact that SILK Laser Australia is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses four years ago, but now it's earning 8.0% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, SILK Laser Australia is utilizing 387% more capital than it was four years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

Our Take On SILK Laser Australia's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that SILK Laser Australia's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And since the stock has fallen 58% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

If you want to continue researching SILK Laser Australia, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

While SILK Laser Australia may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

